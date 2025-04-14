Trump Defends Putin After Palm Sunday Massacre

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy on Sunday, killing 34 people and wounding 117 in one of the deadliest strikes of the war.
By Ed ScarceApril 14, 2025

Russia loves to attack Ukraine on religious holidays. They know people will be congregating at churches and their strikes will inflict the most damage and terror. Trump defends the indefensible once again.

Source: The Independent

US President Donald Trump has defended Russia’s “terrible” missile attack on Sumy as a “mistake”.

“I think it was terrible and I was told they made a mistake, but I think it's a horrible thing. I think the whole war is a horrible thing,” he told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Trump to visit the country and see the devastation for himself.

A video posted on social media by the Ukrainian president showed bodies strewn in the middle of a city street near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars.

