GOP Rep: Dems Are 'Importing' Immigrants To Win Elections

Rep Toxic Tom Tiffany says that Democrats are protective of immigrants because they imported them to be voters. Yes, he really.said that.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 5, 2025

Rep. Toxic Tom Tiffany did an interview with Andrew Wilkow, and they got to talking about immigration and the falsely arrested Judge Hannah Dugan, when Tiffany demonstrated beyond a doubt that he is no longer on speaking terms with reality:

Why is it always the violent criminals that they stand up for? I mean President Trump is trying to make sure we don't have another Laken Riley, we don't have another Jocelyn Nungaray, that no longer is every state a border state as we saw over the previous four years.

But remember how important this is to the left and you can see it where they'll even break the law in this case of this Milwaukee judge, and by the way we have another judge, in my district, in Wisconsin, that's talking about doing the same thing. Why are they doing it? Because they imported all these voters in order to win future elections. This is at the very heart of their strategy, Andrew, for them to make sure that they hold power in the future.

It always cracks me up with these MAGA morons praise the Rancid Kumquat for "standing up against violent criminals." I mean, come on, Diaper Donny was convicted on 34 felony counts and is an adjudicated rapist. He is no hero.

But Tiffany really took the cake when he came out with the conspiracy theory that Democrats were importing immigrants to vote for them. He is basically accusing Democrats of human trafficking for political gain. Of course, he offers no proof because there is none because it's not true. But that it isn't going slow him down in spewing his bile nor is it going to keep the MAGA morons from lapping it up like gruel.

I guess that without being able to use The Big Lie anymore, they are in need of some other conspiracy theory to take its place so that they can continue to avoid reality.

