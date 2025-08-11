Lawmaker Asks Trump For Permission To Run For Governor

For months, Rep Tom Tiffany has been teasing that he was going to enter the Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial primary but apparently hasn't gained much traction. At the Republican state convention, he came in fourth in a straw poll and does not seem to have garnered any more interest. In fact, in the straw poll, he was losing to non-candidates Tim Michels and Eric Pornstache Hovde, two carpetbaggers who have not publicly stated any interest in getting their asses handed to them again.

Last week, Matt Smith of WISN-TV caught up with Tiffany and asked him directly about his chance of getting in the race:

TIFFANY: I talked to the President a week ago. I just wanted to make sure to hear from him. His biggest concern is that he wants to make sure that we hold Congress. And so it's not an easy decision. Having a congressional seat and perhaps giving that up, I mean, that's a big decision. SMITH: Did you ask for his endorsement if you ran? Would he give you his endorsement, do you think, if you ran for governor? TIFFANY: I haven't asked for his endorsement, but I'll be talking to him further and would like to have his support. But he stressed the importance of keeping the House. I mean, there's two congressional members that have agreed not to run for other seats because they give us the best chance to be able to hold the House. It's really important that we hold the House here in 2026. SMITH: Did he relay that message to you specifically as you made your considerations? TIFFANY: Yeah, he brought that issue up.

Well, how about that? We found another one of Trump's Little Bitches!

Well, either Tommy Boy got the answer that he wanted or he's gone rogue, because over the weekend, Tiffany posted this picture:

Granted, that sign looks modified, but still...if he wasn't going to jump in, he would never have had his picture taken in front of that sign. He doesn't have the testicular fortitude.