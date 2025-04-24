MAGA Lawmaker To Gov. Evers: I'm Tellin'

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a memo to state staff on what they should do if they encounter ICE agents. It's pretty standard language and is based on advice from the National Immigration Law Center:

However, MAGA Rep Toxic Tom Tiffany got his undies in a bundle over it and started running around like the proverbial Chicken Little, crying to every right wing radio squawker he could find that would give him the time of day and xitting all over himself on the dead bird app. Tiffany even went as far as threatening to tell Attorney General Pam Blondie. GOP Chair Brian Schimming, who is still hurting from losing yet another supreme court race, wasn't any more mature:

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents northern Wisconsin and is considering a run for governor in 2026, said the memo amounts to “ordering state employees to block ICE from doing their job.” “Wisconsin deserves better,” Tiffany posted on X. He copied U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on his message. Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming called it an order to “impede justice.” “This blatant defiance of law and order, in direct opposition to the Trump administration’s focus on public safety, puts our communities, families, and children at risk,” Schimming said in a statement.

A lot of Tiffany's melodramatics can be explained by the fact that he wants to run for governor. Even though he got screamed at at his last town hall meeting, he still hasn't figured out that people are pissed off at the MAGA bullshit already.

But all the tantrums are typical for MAGA these days. They're basically bullies. And bullies are cowards at heart, trying to make it throught life with a lot of bluster and empty threats. But the minute they receive and resistance and any push back, they go running and crying.for momma or big brother to protect them, but they're nothing but bluster and bloviation as well.