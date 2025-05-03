Gov. Evers Responds To Homan Threat: 'I'm Not Afraid'

In April, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers came out with a list of instructions that state workers should follow if they encounter stormtroopers from the Icestapo.

It was pretty standard language and is used in most places. But that did not keep state Republicans from having conniption fits over it because it did not order the people to conform with out fascist overlords.

Well, all their caterwauling finally fell on the right ears. On Thursday, in what was obviously a set up softball question from a Gateway Pundit stooge, Secretary of Racial Purity Tom Inhuman Homan made a clear threat towards Evers:

Tom Homan, known as President Donald Trump's "border czar," told reporters gathered at the White House to "wait to see what's coming" when asked about Evers' April memo to state workers directing them to seek legal counsel when ICE officers visit state facilities and not to turn over any documents or other items without an Evers administration attorney present. "I meant what I said, you can not support what we're doing, and you can support sanctuary cities if that's what you want to do, but if you cross that line to impediment or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that's a felony and we're treating it as such," Homan told reporters May 1.

On Friday morning, Evers responded with a video of his own and called Homan's threat "chilling"

After briefly explaining what was in his instructions and denying doing anything unlawful, he called out state Republicans who have debased themselves to the point of doing nothing more than online trolling. Then he denounced the fascist threats being made to him and others, including everyday citizens, for not conforming and collaborating with their tyrannical dictates:

In this country, the federal government doesn’t get to abuse its power to threaten everyday Americans. In this country, the federal government doesn’t get to arrest American citizens who have not committed a crime. In this country, we don’t threaten to persecute people just because they belong to a different political party. These threats represent a concerning trajectory in this country. We now have a federal government that will threaten or arrest an elected official—or even everyday American citizens—who have broken no laws, committed no crimes, and done nothing wrong. And as disgusted as I am about the continued actions of the Trump Administration, I am not afraid. I have never once been discouraged from doing the right thing, and I will not start today. I swore an oath when I took this office to support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Wisconsin and to faithfully discharge the duties of this office to the best of my ability. I will never waver from that promise.

If these MAGA morons had two brain cells to rub together among all of them, they would have already realized that if they can't justify their actions and have to threaten more and more people to make them conform, they are heading for big trouble. But their egos and their hatred won't let them admit they're in the wrong until it's too late.