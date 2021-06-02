Politics
Dem Governor Evers Tweaks Wisconsin GOP Noses

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers heads off the state Republicans before they passed yet another hate law.
Image from: TonyEvers4WI Facebook page

In February, which was Black History Month, Wisconsin Republicans refused to follow the time-honored tradition of simply approving the Black Caucus' recommendations of people to honor this year. Their skewed rationale was that they didn't like some of the people being recommended and that the list wasn't "inclusive" enough, and went so far as to recommend some white people.

In March, for Women's History Month, the hate-mongering Republicans passed a bill saying that schools could not allow LGBTQ people to participate in sports except for teams of their birth gender. They tried to explain it as their way of protecting girls from sexual predators. Apparently, they feel that all LGBTQ students are Matt Gaetz style Republicans

On Tuesday, the first day of Pride Month, Evers announced three executive orders in order to do an end-run around any further attempts by Republicans to pass anti-LGBTQ laws.

The first order was to fly the Rainbow Pride flag over the state capitol for the third year straight. He also encouraged community governments and other state buildings to do the same.

The second order is for state agencies to use gender-neutral terminology wherever practicable.

The third order is the one that made me do a little fist pump in celebration:

Gov. Evers also signed Executive Order #122, which requires the Department of Health Services,
Department of Corrections, and the Department of Children and Families to take appropriate steps to
expressly disallow payment of state and federal funds allocated by their respective agencies for conversion
therapy for minors. Numerous medical associations and professional organizations oppose the practice of
conversion therapy and according to research conducted by the Family Acceptance Project, adolescent
conversion efforts contribute to higher risks of depression and suicide for LGBTQ youth.

This has been a contentious issue between the Democrats and Republicans for years. This cuts off the Republicans from pushing that bullsh*t anymore.

