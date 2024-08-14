Wisconsin Voters Reject Power Grab Referendum By Republicans

Wisconsin voters yesterday rejected Republican-authored ballot questions that would have limited the governor’s power to spend federal money that comes to the state for disaster relief or any other crisis, unless it’s already earmarked. I think we all know what would have happened if Republicans got their way. Via Fox6now.com:

Democrats including Gov. Tony Evers, and a host of liberal groups and others organized against the amendments. They had argued adopting them would slow down the distribution of money when it needs to be spent quickly.

[...] Republicans pushed the amendments after taking issue with Evers having the power to distribute billions of dollars in COVID-19 federal relief money without legislative approval.

"Our economic recovery didn’t happen by accident—it happened in large part because my administration and I made smart, strategic decisions that not only responded to immediate needs and crises but looked toward the future to build a better, safer, and stronger economy and state. We worked quickly to respond to a global crisis expeditiously, effectively, and efficiently even as other branches of government, at best, consistently failed to meet that moment and, at worst, actively sought to make our work more difficult," Gov. Evers said.