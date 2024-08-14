Wisconsin Voters Reject Power Grab Referendum By Republicans

"We worked quickly to respond to a global crisis expeditiously, effectively, and efficiently even as other branches of government, at best, consistently failed to meet that moment and, at worst, actively sought to make our work more difficult," Gov. Evers said.
By Susie MadrakAugust 14, 2024

Wisconsin voters yesterday rejected Republican-authored ballot questions that would have limited the governor’s power to spend federal money that comes to the state for disaster relief or any other crisis, unless it’s already earmarked. I think we all know what would have happened if Republicans got their way. Via Fox6now.com:

Democrats including Gov. Tony Evers, and a host of liberal groups and others organized against the amendments. They had argued adopting them would slow down the distribution of money when it needs to be spent quickly.

[...] Republicans pushed the amendments after taking issue with Evers having the power to distribute billions of dollars in COVID-19 federal relief money without legislative approval.

"Our economic recovery didn’t happen by accident—it happened in large part because my administration and I made smart, strategic decisions that not only responded to immediate needs and crises but looked toward the future to build a better, safer, and stronger economy and state. We worked quickly to respond to a global crisis expeditiously, effectively, and efficiently even as other branches of government, at best, consistently failed to meet that moment and, at worst, actively sought to make our work more difficult," Gov. Evers said.

It was the first rejected referendum since 1996.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon