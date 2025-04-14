Here We Go: DHS Orders U.S. Citizen To Self-Deport

As part of Donald's mass deportation efforts, the Department of Homeland Security has given Nicole Micheroni, an immigration attorney born in Newton, Massachusetts, seven days to leave the U.S. "It is time for you to leave the United States," the official email said.

"At first I thought it was for a client, but I looked really closely and the only name on the email was mine," Micheroni told NBC Boston. "So it said my parole status had been terminated, and I should leave the country within seven days."

"Probably, hopefully, sent to me in error," she said. "But it's a little concerning these are going out to U.S. citizens."

"The language in the email is very threatening," she said. "And it looks kind of like a sketchy spam email. It doesn't look like an official government notice, but it is."

A senior Department of Homeland Security official told the outlet, "CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email-such as an American citizen contact-was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients. CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis."

"I think it's really scary this is going on," Micheroni said. "I think it says they're not being careful. I think it's a scare tactic," she said. "I think they want people afraid of immigration."

Some personal news: the Department of Homeland Security has given me, an immigration lawyer born in Newton, Massachusetts, seven days to leave the U.S. Does anyone know if you can get Italian citizenship through great-grandparents? — Nicole Micheroni (@nicolemicheroni.bsky.social) 2025-04-11T23:11:13.848Z

It appears from the DHS official's wording that more of these threatening emails went to U.S. citizens or that person is covering the bases in case of more threats to residents of this country. If this can happen to Ms. Micheroni, it can happen to us. Who is next?