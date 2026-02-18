Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Heaven 17 performs, (We Don't Need This) Fascist Groove Thang. We really don't, but we got it. Oh, as I write this, Rush Limbaugh has been at his Great Reward for five years now.

Endless Urgency says that silencing Stephen Colbert and Comes Talarico was a YUGE mistake. Bigly, we agree.

Progressive Eruptions reminds us that the only Epstein pedo in prison is Ghislaine Maxwell.

Michael in Norfolk reports on The Felon's Cratering Poll Numbers.

The Fucking News notes that Sen. Gillibrand trusts Sen. John Thune to do the right thing because: Jeebus.

Bonus Track: The Film-Authority reviews the 2026 production of Lord of the Flies. Don't know why in the Age of Vulgarmort that story resonates for another remake.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).