Karoline Leavitt Invents Another Justification For Iran Attack

Trump spokesliar Karoline Leavitt made an appearance on Trump's daughter-in-law Lara's show on Fox this Saturday and came up with this new head-spinning response as to why the US supposedly needed to attack Iran in the first place, while also lying about why Joe Biden released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

TRUMP: I do want to talk about energy. Americans are obviously seeing a temporary increase in gas prices as Iran is, you know, trying to impede movement there in the Strait of Hormuz.

We're now utilizing our strategic petroleum reserve. This is what it is supposed to be used for, right? This is the time whenever a president taps it, not as they're going into an election like we've seen in the past.

But what is your message to people out there in the country right now who might be concerned to see this blip and this increase in gas prices?

LEAVITT: We understand your concerns. We hear you and we are taking them into account and we have a plan to address them. And this is a temporary short term disruption in global oil prices that the president is ultimately going to rectify by wiping out the rogue Iranian terrorist regime.

And the fact that the terrorists are holding the global oil industry hostage by threatening to shut down the Strait of Hormuz and traffic through the strait just underscores the need for President Trump to launch this operation in the first place.

We cannot live in a world where we have radical Islamic terrorists threatening to hold the world's oil market and global economy hostage like this.

So the Trump administration in the short term to address the rise in oil prices has rolled out a plethora of solutions to address this issue, providing political risk insurance to oil vessels and tankers moving through the strait. The president and commander in chief has said that he is willing to use the U.S. Navy to escort ships if and when necessary, when the military deems appropriate to do so. We've waived some sanctions for sanctioned oil that's already at sea to kind of stabilize the prices.

And then, of course, as you mentioned, the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which this president takes very seriously and is doing responsibly, unlike the last administration who abused the SPR for political reasons to try to artificially lower gas prices ahead of an election.

That was despicable. This president takes it very seriously. We will refill the SPR as soon as this operation is over. But ultimately, your audience must remember, this is for the long-term gain of wiping out the threat of an Iranian terrorist regime from obtaining and using a nuclear bomb against the United States of America and our allies.