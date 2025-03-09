'Does Not Take Any Days Off': Lara Trump Claims Trump Takes No Holidays As He Has Golf Day

Fox News host Lara Trump insisted that President Donald Trump "does not take any days off" as he was expected to play golf in Florida for the second day in a row.

During a Sunday interview on Fox & Friends Weekend, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if she had "a single day off" since the administration began.

"I haven't had a day off in probably a year since we've been on the campaign trail," Leavitt insisted.

"You took one day off to give birth, and then you were back at it the next day," co-host Charlie Hurt opined.

"We all take notes from President Trump, and you and I both know, he does not take any days off, so nobody takes any days off," Lara Trump chimed in.

The president has played golf six out of seven weekends since his return to the White House.