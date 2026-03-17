In an arrogant exchange with the White House press secretary and a reporter, Karoline Leavitt said our allies should put their troops in harm's way because they're benefiting from Trump's war on Iran by claiming they were an imminent threat on their security.

Does the White House press bot know what the word "imminent means?"

Our European allies were not in imminent, or any sort of danger at all until Trump bombed Iran.

REPORTER: President Trump says that other countries should now step up to safeguard ships in the straits of the port of Lourdes, why should other countries that were consulted about this war, that are involved in this war, now put their troops in harm's way in the Strait of Lourdes? LEAVITT: Because these other countries are benefiting greatly from the United States military taking out the threat of Iran. The rogue Iranian regime has long not just posed a threat to the United States of America, but of course to our Gulf and Arab partners in the region. As you see, I believe Iran has struck more than 300 civilian targets in our Gulf, in the Gulf region. If you think about Europe, their ballistic missile capability that the United States military is currently wiping out was a direct and imminent threat to our European allies as well as our bases in the region, which is why President Trump took this action in the first place. So these countries are absolutely benefiting from ensuring that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.

Why would our NATO allies worry about missile attacks from Iran? The wouldn't. Trump did not attack Iran to help out our partners.

Unilaterally starting a war against Iran without provocation and without consulting our NATO allies -- then demanding these allies send troops and sea power to support this act is as pompous as Trump's face dye