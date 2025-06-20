Reporter Finally Asks Why Trump Says 'Two Weeks' For Every Answer

On Thursday, Old Turniphead Trump said that he would know in two weeks if he was going to start World War III with Iran and Israel. You could hear a collective sigh from the entire nation when he said that. We all know what's coming next. He'll keep extending the deadline, regardless of what it's for, for another two weeks until people get tired of asking about it.

Well, finally, a reporter took on the "two weeks" issue head on:

REPORTER: President Trump has said previously in regard to Russia, he's used this phrase about two weeks several times in terms of, like we expect, like a two-week deadline and then you give another two-week deadline. How can we be sure that he's going to stick to this one on making a decision on Iran? LEAVITT: Well in those deadlines as you've seen in respect to Russia-Ukraine might I add these are two very different complicated global conflicts, as you know, the president inherited from our previous incompetent president, in the weakness of the previous administration, and the president has spent a tremendous amount of time and effort cleaning up these crises that were caused by the last administration's just complete dereliction of duty on the world stage in American weakness. Now we have American strength again.

Huh? What? All I got out of that non-answer is that the official stance of the White House is that everything wrong with the world is the fault of the previous, weak, incompetent president and administration.

I can only presume Leavitt is referring to the 45th president and his corrupt, incompetent staff, who were "only the best people."

The other takeaway from this is that it will take two weeks before Leavitt takes another two weeks to avoid answering the question.

H/T to Aaron Rupar for the video.