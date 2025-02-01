How To Tank The Stock Market In Two Sentences, By Karoline Leavitt

Donald has always touted the stock market as a sign that his presidency is doing well. White House liar Karoline Leavitt announced 47's trade wars, and then stocks dropped. The trade wars will begin on February 1st.

"The President will be implementing tomorrow a 25 percent tariff on Mexico, 25 percent tariffs on Canada, and a 10 percent tariff on China for the illegal fentanyl that they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans," Leavitt said. "These are promises made and promises kept by the President."

Hmm...I wonder why China got a discount, but our allies did not. Still, this is an outrageously heavy tax on consumers.

And right after Leavitt's two sentences, stocks dived:

Sad! Fox News notes that Leavitt's tariffs announcement immediately caused a dip in the stock market — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-01-31T18:48:37.466Z

RTT News reports:

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq remains up 38.35 points or 0.2 percent at 19,720.10, the S&P 500 is down 16.12 points or 0.3 percent at 6,055.05 and the Dow is down 342.75 points or 0.8 percent at 44,539.38. The major averages showed a notable move to the downside in recent trading after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed tariffs will be levied against major U.S. trading partners beginning Saturday. Leavitt said the Trump administration will be implementing 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada as well as a 10 percent duty on China.

It's almost as if 47 is intentionally trying to destroy our economy -- at least for the working class. This is an oligarchy, not a presidency representing 'we the people.'