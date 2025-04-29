Pete Hegseth Just Lost A 60 Million Dollar Jet At Sea

Since Trump took office we've had an extraordinary amount of airplane catastrophes and near disasters.

Now it's Pete McDrunky Hegseth's turn.

Trump's SecDef doesn't know or care to keep sensitive information private and now it's just been reported that a F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet was lost at sea.

It went overboard from the US Harry S Truman aircraft carrier while it was being towed.

A US official said that initial reports from the scene indicated that the Truman made a hard turn to evade Houthi fire, which contributed to the fighter jet falling overboard. The Houthi rebel group claimed on Monday to have launched a drone and missile attack on the aircraft carrier, which is in the Red Sea as part of the US military’s major anti-Houthi operation.

Oh, my.

Trump will try to blame President Biden since he is his perpetual fall guy, but the buck stops with Hegseth.

Unfortunately, I look to see some railroad disasters next.

The longer Trump stays in office, the worst the US economy will be, the worst off the working class are, and the worse every vital department in the federal government will be. .

Hold your hats...