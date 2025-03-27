Sen Tammy Duckworth: 'Pete Hegseth Is A F*cking Liar'

Democratic Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, served this country for years, rising to the rank of Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel. Duckworth was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired by Iraqi insurgents, losing both legs and some mobility in her right arm. She was awarded a Purple Heart for her combat injuries.

When Hegseth and the other clowns inadvertently invited Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic into the Signal chat, it was an OPSEC nightmare, showing how wholly unqualified he is for the role of Secretary of Defense.

Hegseth's defense for his part in SignalGate is ridiculously stupid. In response to the scandal, Duckworth took to the Bad App and didn't hold back.

"Pete Hegseth is a f*cking liar," she wrote. "This is so clearly classified info he recklessly leaked that could’ve gotten our pilots killed."

"He needs to resign in disgrace immediately," she added.

Chuck Schumer could learn a thing or two from Duckworth.

