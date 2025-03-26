Receipts Pour In After Hegseth Posts Ridiculous SignalGate Defense

Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, tried to slam Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic's newest article, in which the editor-in-chief released all of the messages from Trump officials' Signal chat after he was inadvertently invited into the group chat. Hegseth took to the Bad App to lash out at Goldberg, but it's a strange flex.

"So, let’s [sic] me get this straight. The Atlantic released the so-called “war plans” and those “plans” include: No names. No targets. No locations. No units. No routes. No sources. No methods. And no classified information," he wrote.

"Those are some really shitty war plans," he continued. "This only proves one thing: Jeff Goldberg has never seen a war plan or an “attack plan” (as he now calls it). Not even close."

As I type this, my team and I are traveling the INDOPACOM region, meeting w/ Commanders (the guys who make REAL “war plans”) and talking to troops," Mr. Tough Guy added. "We will continue to do our job, while the media does what it does best: peddle hoaxes."

That's not even a good try because there are receipts, and it was definitely an OPSEC breach by unintentionally allowing the journalist into the chat. A former CIA attorney explains:

Now that we have the messages, please go compare what it's in it to the CENTCOM classification guide provisions below. This all very clearly classified at at least the SECRET level. There was quite a bit of perjury yesterday. — Secrets and Laws (@secretsandlaws.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T13:07:39.799Z

As @bradmossesq.bsky.social points out, this message from Walz reveals that the USG had real-time coverage of one of the targets at a very time (walking into GF's house). If this came from an IC asset, this would be classified at the SECRET or TOP SECRET level, per the ODNI classification guide. — Secrets and Laws (@secretsandlaws.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T13:40:40.682Z

While I don't think it would be controlling necessarily, the ODNI classification guide also makes it pretty clear that information about military planning like this is classified, at the TOP SECRET level. — Secrets and Laws (@secretsandlaws.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T13:44:20.179Z

This is—and there's no other way to put it—a lie. Information about the timing of a forthcoming military attack is BORN CLASSIFIED. It's classified by its very existence and subject matter. https://t.co/Gy6sVYWwL9 — Mark Antonio Wright (@mawrightjr) March 26, 2025

You have launch times, weapons, platforms, your signal chat was called “Houthis PC small group” Any semi sophisticated enemy could figure out our approaches to the target and compromised the mission. This is a horrible example for our men and women in uniform. https://t.co/LZc0RoTwjY — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 26, 2025

While I don't think it would be controlling necessarily, the ODNI classification guide also makes it pretty clear that information about military planning like this is classified, at the TOP SECRET level. — Secrets and Laws (@secretsandlaws.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T13:44:20.179Z

I mean, if I was an enemy, I think I'd find this pretty useful information to intercept. https://t.co/yjJG9b9Ptx pic.twitter.com/9Kxy1aNvAw — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 26, 2025

“These are operational plans that are highly classified in order to protect the servicemembers,” the defense official said. https://t.co/d5BcF9xahY pic.twitter.com/6vpTDqUfEJ — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) March 26, 2025

Every politician who voted for that criminally stupid fool knew he was grossly unqualified for the role. All 47 Democrats voted against Hegseth, while only three Republicans joined them: Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins. This major fuck up is what happens when a madman names Fox News personalities to fill vital roles. And Tulsi Gabbard appears to have lied under oath.