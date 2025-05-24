Trump's DANGEROUS MELTDOWN EXPOSED By Corporate Allies

It's no secret Trump's lost it, his brain's gone kaput like your laptop after you spill a keg of coffee on it. But what's interesting is that some of his allies--or erstwhile allies--are starting to leak this fact. Particularly his corporate allies, as he tosses around tariffs like bean bags and threatens to upend their businesses and the American economy with it.

These CEOS very much don't want to pick a fight with Trump publicly--see the recent arse-kissing by Walmart CEO, Doug McMillon, after he blamed Trump for his company's rising prices. He was then greeted by that Trump rite passage--a threatening, unhinged tweet--and backed down publicly saying Walmart would eat the extra cost (tbc, in case you think I have the slightest sympathy for Walmart, nope. I just like my Presidents to act within the Constitution, and preferably not to be mob-boss stand-ins).

Most of these corporate dunderheads who had all the evidence right in front of them that Trump was mentally unstable chose to take the risk for the hope of lower taxes and regulations. Oops. But it doesn't change the fact that Trump's a tyrant, and a dangerous one. So whatever the reason is they've begun to leak about his mental state--likely the predictably selfish reasons, not any sense of patriotism--I don't really care as long as the information gets out there.

Watch the video for the details! And be sure to Subscribe to Cliff's Edge and support indy media!