BREAKING: TRUMP'S FREAKOUT Exposed By STAFFER Leaks

It turns out the only thing standing between Donald Trump, us and a full-blown economic Chernobyl was…his own staff leaking to the press and whispering mono-syllabic common sense into his ear with the kind of panic one might reserve for talking down a monkey with a machine gun. I wish I were joking here, folks.

Trump, with his usual brilliant combination of megalomania and economic illiteracy, wanted to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, because interest rates made him feel some sads inside. Trump is mad, you see, because he's an idiot who's worked hard to destroy the economy, but is having trouble finding someone else to blame for it. So, Powell it would be, because...who the hell knows, to be honest. There's a good chance it involved a snorted-lb-of-adderall delusion or whatever Fox & Friends segment he happened to have just watched.

But, according to reports cabinet members staged an intervention worthy of an after-school special, warning him that nuking the Fed would tank the markets, rattle global investors and basically light the dollar on fire. That’s right, the only thing standing between a stable economy and a full-blown financial meltdown was a handful of staffers trying to reason with a guy who thinks interest rates are decided by vibes and how many McNuggets he’s had that day. So, before he could fire Powell, they quietly leaked his tantrums to the media and the coming economic catastrophe if he went forward with his plan.

