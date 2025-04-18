Trump Demands The FED Fix His Stock Market Problem Or Else

Donald Trump told a press gaggle earlier today he's unhappy with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and he'll "be out of there" if he doesn't lower interest rates NOW.

Trump is scrambling to find a way to not destroy the US economy while still imposing his idiotic tariffs on our trading partners. (And some who only have penguins) So he's blaming the Federal Reserve for not doing his bidding.

A reporters said Fed Chairman Powell won't leave his post even if Trump asks him to.

"Oh, he’ll leave. If I ask him to, he’ll be out of there. But I don’t think he’s doing the job; he’s too late, always too late, a little slow, and I’m not happy with him,” Trump said. “I let him know it, and if I want him out, he’d be out of there real fast. Believe me.”

Trump is caught in a bind because he nominated Powell to his current position in 2017.

As a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors since May 2012, Mr. Powell has demonstrated steady leadership, sound judgment, and policy expertise. Mr. Powell will bring to the Federal Reserve a unique background of Government service and business experience.

So addled-brained Trump can't admit he made a mistake. He hems and haws his way around the fact he appointed the guy he is trashing.