Trump Suggests Appointing Himself Head Of The Fed

Trump is very unhappy with Powell for not bending to his will on interest rates:

With the Federal Reserve just hours away from its latest decision on interest rates, President Donald Trump on Wednesday lambasted Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “stupid” while doubting the central bank would cut. [...]

“So we have a stupid person. Frankly, you probably won’t cut today,” Trump said in impromptu remarks just outside the White House. “Europe had 10 cuts, and we had none. And I guess he’s a political guy, I don’t know. He’s a political guy who’s not a smart person, but he’s costing the country a fortune.”

The remarks came just about four hours before the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee was to release its statement on interest rates, along with an update of where it sees policy and several key economic measures heading over the next several years. [...]

For one, the longer-term impact of Trump’s tariffs is not known. Inflation indicators are little changed since the tariffs were implemented in April, but various factors have colluded to blunt the impact.

Trump, though, said higher interest rates are costing the U.S. “hundreds of billions” of dollars in financing costs that could be saved if the Fed would ease.

“If he’s worried about inflation, that’s OK. I understand that. I don’t think there’s going to be any. So far there hasn’t,” Trump said.

“But now we have a man that just refuses to lower the Fed rate, just refuses to do, and he’s not a smart person,” the president added. “I don’t even think he’s that political. I think he hates me, but that’s OK.”