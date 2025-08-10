Dem Governor Nails Trump On Redistricting: He Cheats On Wives, Golf, And Voting

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) pointed out that President Donald Trump had a history of cheating, as evidenced by his demand that Texas lawmakers find new Republican seats through redistricting the state before the 2026 midterm elections.
By David EdwardsAugust 10, 2025

In a Sunday interview on Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker asked Pritzker if he was "hypocritical" for Pritzker to criticize Texas gerrymandering when his state gerrymandered district lines in favor of Democrats.

"We held public hearings, legislative hearings," the governor noted. "And it was done at the end of the census, the decennial census. So that's how it's done in this country."

"What's even rarer is to do it at the behest of the President of the United States, who's clearly attempting to and says that he deserves to have five more seats," he continued. "He knows he's going to lose the Congress in 2026. That's why he's going to his allies and hoping that they can save him. And we've all got to stand up against this. It's cheating. Donald Trump is a cheater. He cheats on his wives. He cheats at golf."

"And now he's trying to cheat the American people out of their votes."

