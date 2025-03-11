CNN: Trump Said Stock Market Would Collapse If Kamala Harris Elected

Anderson Cooper played a compilation of Trump
By John AmatoMarch 11, 2025

CNN's Anderson Cooper played a video compilation of Trump during the campaign season claiming stock market would collapse like 1929 if he did not win the 2024 election.

How's that working out for the country?

COOPER: But repeatedly on the campaign trail, Trump warned a Democratic victory would lead to a decline in markets.

TRUMP: If Harris wins this election, you will quickly have a Kamala economic crash. You're going to have a crash.

If we lose, you're going to have a crash like you wouldn't believe.

COOPER: He also said the only way to avoid a market crash would be to elect him. In fact, one line he used repeatedly throughout much of 2024.

TRUMP: Did you see that? Their stock market crashed when we won. Many people say that the only reason the stock market is up is because people think I am going to win.

And we are a nation whose stock market's continued success is totally contingent on MAGA winning the next election.

We are a nation whose stock market's continued success is contingent on MAGA winning the next election.

If we don't win the next election, the stock market will crash just like it did in 1929.

Any honest broker of information would've predicted that Trump's obsession with yo-yo tariffs would have a disastrous effect on Wall Street.

This is what happens when billionaires run the country. They'll never have a clue about the pain they cause the working class because it never affects them.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon