Critics Rip Trump A New One For Cheering For Stock Market Crash

The felonious former President took to Truth Social to unleash all-caps rants blaming the vice president for the stock market's tumble as global shares began to fall. It's cute that he's blaming the vice president for something she has no control over, and Trump appointed Jerome Powell to head the Fed. Trump is hoping for a stock market crash. The narcissistic dipshit has never been about 'America First.'

"Of course there is a massive market downturn," Trump wrote. "Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can't play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!"

He's a real Chatty Cathy today over at Truth Social:

VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!

On another post, Lumpy wrote, "KAMALA CRASH!"

And again, he wrote, "TRUMP CASH vs. KAMALA CRASH!"

However, in late January, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average neared 40,000 for the first time in history, Trump took credit, writing, "THIS IS THE TRUMP STOCK MARKET BECAUSE MY POLLS AGAINST BIDEN ARE SO GOOD THAT INVESTORS ARE PROJECTING THAT I WILL WIN, AND THAT WILL DRIVE THE MARKET UP."

Xitter users clapped back:

For no particular reason, here’s a graph of the S&P 500 index from January 19, 2021 through today. pic.twitter.com/jRWJP0CmJv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 5, 2024

On days the stock market is up, it’s because investors are supposedly excited Trump will be president again. On days it goes down, it’s Harris’ fault. pic.twitter.com/yylj2sAT0g — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 5, 2024

Just to put things in perspective. The DOW today has dropped to about 38,800 this morning.



During the 2020 stock market crash, caused by Trump, the DOW was trading around 20,000.



The Trump 2020 crash remains the worst stock market crash in history. pic.twitter.com/45KuurFQm1 — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) August 5, 2024

Stock market from Trump’s defeat in 2020 election to right now. pic.twitter.com/XfUJ0NEDbP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 5, 2024

Conservatives for three years: No one cares about the stock market. Ordinary Americans don’t invest. It means nothing.



Conservatives the last 6-9 months: The stock market is good because Trump is about to win.



Conservatives today: OMG, the stock market correction is the fault… — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 5, 2024

A few months ago, Trump took credit for the stock market's surge to record highs: “This is the Trump stock market because my polls against Biden are so good that investors are projecting that I will win, and that will drive the market up.”



When the stock takes a dive: It's Biden… pic.twitter.com/MaxwdLYgn3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 5, 2024

Biden posted this in May:

Trump offers gloom and doom. Kamala Harris offers a brighter future for everyone. The felon knows he's about to take a beating, so he's rooting for a stock market crash to help him with his flailing poll numbers.