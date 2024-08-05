Critics Rip Trump A New One For Cheering For Stock Market Crash

The felonious former President took to Truth Social to unleash all-caps rants blaming the vice president for the stock market's tumble as global shares began to fall. It's cute that he's blaming the vice president for something she has no control over, and Trump appointed Jerome Powell to head the Fed. Trump is hoping for a stock market crash. The narcissistic dipshit has never been about 'America First.'
"Of course there is a massive market downturn," Trump wrote. "Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can't play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!"
He's a real Chatty Cathy today over at Truth Social:
VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!
On another post, Lumpy wrote, "KAMALA CRASH!"
And again, he wrote, "TRUMP CASH vs. KAMALA CRASH!"
However, in late January, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average neared 40,000 for the first time in history, Trump took credit, writing, "THIS IS THE TRUMP STOCK MARKET BECAUSE MY POLLS AGAINST BIDEN ARE SO GOOD THAT INVESTORS ARE PROJECTING THAT I WILL WIN, AND THAT WILL DRIVE THE MARKET UP."
Trump offers gloom and doom. Kamala Harris offers a brighter future for everyone. The felon knows he's about to take a beating, so he's rooting for a stock market crash to help him with his flailing poll numbers.