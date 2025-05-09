Loathsome JD Vance: Kids, Sacrifice Your Toys For American-Made Bombs

He just gets worse and worse.
By John AmatoMay 9, 2025

Vice President JD Vance gave the most malignant and undignified answer in response to Trump telling kids they have too many toys to justify the wreckage his tariffs are causing on our economy and our trade partners.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum sat down for the interview and made it look like it was some big scoop.

MACCALLUM: So the president said, you know, maybe American kids should have three dolls instead of 30 or whatever the number was. Do you agree? Do you tell the people of this country that you need to make some sacrifices in order to reorganize this bad trade relationship?

VANCE: Well, I think the president's point here is that, yeah, we do need to become more self-reliant, and that's not going to happen overnight.

And it's not always going to be easy, Martha.

But what I'd ask people is not whether they want two dolls or five dolls or 20 dolls for their kids.

I'd ask American moms and dads, would you like to be able to go into a pharmacy and know that the drugs your kids need are actually available to you as an American parent?

Would you like to, God forbid, if your country goes to a war and your son or daughter is sent off to fight, would you like to know that the weapons that they have are good American-made stuff, not made by a foreign adversary?

What President Trump is talking about is bringing self-reliance back to the United States economy.

Talk about gaslighting the viewers.

There's nothing wrong with the medications we take and they are readily available, now.

They might not be available after Trump's lamebrain tariffs kick in.

Is Trump buying our weapons for the military from Russia? The U.S. makes and buys its own weapons from the likes of Lockheed Martin, RTX (Raytheon), Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics.

Here's a new ad.

Hey kids, do you want US made hand grenades or X-boxes?

U.S made land mines or Barbie dolls?

Stop crying and buckle up, for Uncle Trump.

