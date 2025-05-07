Jon Stewart: If Dems Proposed Toy Rationing...

On the Monday edition of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart eviscerated Trump for promoting toy rationing to children as a result the high costs of goods coming from his same tariff obsession while he lives in the lap of luxury.

His almost twenty-minute take on Trump highlighted how Trump has destroyed an incredible and stable US economy.

Defending his yo-yo tariffs, Trump told the press last week, "Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally."

Stewart bashed Fox News for ignoring Trump's China-like proclamation against kids and their Christmas toys.

STEWART: If a Democrat had even hinted at toy rationing for American children, we'd have a full week of Fox special reports on the sobbing children of socialist America and a boom in gun-toting patriots going, you can have my GI Joe when you pry it from a kung fu grip.

The Fox News studio would have been filled with kids of all ages every day until the midterms. Fox and Friends would have had special reports featuring children crying because President Harris took away her 30 dolls and 250 pencils.

Instead, Fox News claims Trump is playing three-dimensional chess against the world. Trump most likely would have a problem playing checkers let alone a normal game of chess, but this is how right-wing propaganda works.

