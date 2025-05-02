Trump Emulates China: Every Child Has A Two Doll Maximum

The Grinch who stole Christmas!
By John AmatoMay 2, 2025

While in the Oval office, Trump tried to deflect price increases due to his insane tariffs that are having so he belittled kids for their Christmas toys.

Trump claimed prosperity and riches beyond belief on his first day in office, but now he's scolding children.

He sounds a lot like President XI.

TRUMP: Look, right now, and I told you before, they're having tremendous difficulty because their factories are not doing business.

They made a trillion dollars with Biden, a trillion dollars, even a trillion one with Biden selling us stuff.

Much of it we don't need.

You know, somebody said, oh, the shelves are going to be open.

Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.

But we're not talking about something that we have.

That's rich coming from a billionaire who litters his living spaces with gaudy and outdated gold furnishings.

I'm waiting for Trump to tell America to stop complaining about food prices and shortages and eat less. He can go first.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon