Trump Emulates China: Every Child Has A Two Doll Maximum

While in the Oval office, Trump tried to deflect price increases due to his insane tariffs that are having so he belittled kids for their Christmas toys.

Trump claimed prosperity and riches beyond belief on his first day in office, but now he's scolding children.

He sounds a lot like President XI.

TRUMP: Look, right now, and I told you before, they're having tremendous difficulty because their factories are not doing business. They made a trillion dollars with Biden, a trillion dollars, even a trillion one with Biden selling us stuff. Much of it we don't need. You know, somebody said, oh, the shelves are going to be open. Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally. But we're not talking about something that we have.

That's rich coming from a billionaire who litters his living spaces with gaudy and outdated gold furnishings.

I'm waiting for Trump to tell America to stop complaining about food prices and shortages and eat less. He can go first.

