Trump Fiddles While The Country Burns

It's another Trump economic pandemic on your 401K
By John AmatoApril 4, 2025

While the US economy suffered its worst day since June of 2020 during the COVID pandemic, Trump claimed everything was going beautifully after the markets collapsed from his insane tariffs.

Fox News' Peter Doocy screamed a question at the buffoon.

DOOCY: The markets today are way down, and we're staying here because of the pandemic.

So, how's it going?

TRUMP: I think it's going very well.

It was an operation, like when a patient gets operated on, and it's a big thing.

I said this would exactly be the way it is.

We have six or seven trillion dollars coming into our country, and we've never seen anything like it.

The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom, and the rest of the world wants to see is there any way they can make a deal.

They've taken advantage of us for many, many years.

For many years, we've been at the wrong side of the ball, and I'll tell you what, I think it's going to be unbelievable.

Like Nero before him, Trump is frittering people's life savings away.

Trump promised incredible riches to his supporters, and surgery never came up. Did they know he was going to operate on their savings and retirement accounts to validate his obsession with tariffs?

Trump has created a tariff pandemic.

