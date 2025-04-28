Chuck Schumer Sent A Strongly Worded Letter To Donald. All Is Good Now!

With all of the chaos and unconstitutional, and frankly brutal, sadistic moves from the Trump administration, it's hard to catch your breath. But don't worry, because New York Senator Chuck Schumer, 74, is all over this. Everything will be better because Schumer, who should have stepped down ages ago, sent a strongly worded letter to the cringe brokedick moron of a president with a penchant for cruelty. Take that, Donald! You now have a letter.

Schumer was chatting with Dana Bash on State of the Union about the Harvard situation where Donald wants to be the boss of them.

"It's gonna hurt every American," he said. "It's gonna hurt the kids at the universities who've had nothing to do with protesting, but it's also gonna hurt the kind of medical research and other kinds of great research that is done at Harvard and other universities."

"So we sent him a very strong letter just the other day, asking eight very strong questions about why this isn't just a pretext," he added.

"Well, you'll let us know if you get a response to that letter," Bash said.

Of course he's not going to get a fucking response to his letter. A strongly worded letter will not bother a fascist president who's ignoring the Supreme Court, while demanding other judges be impeached, and at the same time, he's disappearing people from American streets while destroying the economy.

Step the fuck down, Chuckles.