C&L's Late Night Music Club With ROSÉ - 'On The Ground'

On the ground is where I need to be.
By John AmatoMay 24, 2025

I was looking for something newish and I found Blackpink's ROSÉ released a solo album few years ago.

NME:

‘R’, her two-track solo debut, illuminates new sides of the Korean-Australian singer. In BLACKPINK’s songs, her parts are often built for belting out, carrying drama and emotion in powerful melodies. Here, Rosé takes things back to basics, decluttering the often busy layers found on her group’s songs to just what’s needed and employing a quieter, softer approach.

That doesn’t mean she’s sacrificing any of her emotional power though. On title track ‘On The Ground’, she delivers an important life lesson over breezy, EDM-infused pop. “I worked my whole life just to get high / Just to realise that everything I need is on the ground,” she reflects on the chorus.

ROSÉ is still a member of maybe the biggest girl band in the world and they announced a new upcoming tour called "Deadline."

Open thread...

Discussion

