Yo-Yo Ma To Trump: Yo Momma

Ever since the Orange Felon did a hostile takeover of the Kennedy Center, donors have all but dried up and artists are refusing to perform there.

The latest artist to pull out is renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma:

According to a report from the Washingtonian, booking powerhouse Washington Performing Arts has parted ways with the Kennedy Center this season. After stating the organization "will not utilize The Kennedy Center,” a spokesperson explained their intention is to "thoughtfully match artists and their work with venues that best serve the art, the audience, and the moment“ and then added, "we assessed the variety of artists and performances we have in this upcoming season and decided it was best to explore new spaces that offer fresh possibilities.” The organization announced new venues, stating, "Sigourney Weaver and the Pacifica Quartet at Sixth and I for WPA’s annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Concert, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Strathmore, Yo-Yo Ma at Strathmore, and Midori at Sixth and I."

I wonder how long it will be before Dementia Donny has another tantrum and starts hurling insults at Yo-Yo Ma. Although, even Trump should have figured out by now that everything he touches turns to shit.