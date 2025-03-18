Crybaby Trump Whines About 'Hamilton' After They Refuse To Play At Kennedy Center

After Trump appointed himself as chairman and ousted the trustees of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lin-Manuel Miranda cancelled performance of the award winning show "Hamilton."

“This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it,” Miranda said. “The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it.”

Living up to his cretinous behavior, Demented Donald said he wasn't a fan of the incredible show, which won the Tony for Best Musical and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

REPORTER: The President for Americans, visiting Washington, perhaps thinking about seeing a show at the Kennedy Center. What would you tell them? Have they ever been here before and they want to come check it out? TRUMP: Yeah, I'd say come here and see a show. I was never a big fan of, I never liked Hamilton very much, and I never liked it. But we are going to have some really good shows. I would say this, come here and watch it and you'll see over a period of time it will improve very greatly physically. And we're going to get some very good shows. The thing that does well are Broadway hits. And we have some beauty, I guess we have Les Mis coming and we have some others. But the Broadway hits have done very well. So I'm going to spend some time, we have a good board. In the meantime, we're running the country and we're running it well. We have tremendous things to report. Tomorrow I'm speaking with President Putin of Russia to save some soldiers who are in deep trouble. They're captured, essentially they're surrounded by Russian soldiers. So I give you a lot of different things in one news conference.

Trump eyebrows are practically flopping in the wind.

As far as I can tell, Trump never saw the show. I doubt he'd pay for the tickets.

Thank you, Lin-Manuel Miranda for doing the right thing.

Trump has disgraced the Kennedy Center by installing these creeps to take over the Center:

Richard Grenell

Laura Ingraham

Maria Bartiromo

Susie Wiles

Usha Vance and Dan Scavino

Notice how Trump transitioned into talking about his idol, Putin? The man is mentally unstable.