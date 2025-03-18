CNN Host To Rep. Burchett: 'The Only One Spewing' Is You

In the lengthy interview with rep Tim Burchett, CNN host John Berman finally had enough of his attacking the network for discussing the Constitution: the only one 'spewing' here is the guy who’s talking uninterrupted right now.

It was a long back and forth between the two as to CNN host was asking Burchett to apply the U.S. Constitution to the judge's ruling that put a stay on Trump's illegal deportation plans.

Burchett immediately attacked CNN for taking "the side of murderers." The common refrain from the MAGA cult is if you disagree with their immorality, then you are the enemy of the United States.

Burchett claimed Tom Homan was acting appropriately when he refused to abide by the judicial ruling. He then claimed the judge was siding with criminals against the US.

BERMAN: All he's done is put a stay on The White House action here, so that he can review their use of thenovel use frankly of the Alien Act. BURCHETT: Oh, come on, these guys listen. These guys that if the difference between God and these judges is God knows he's not one of these judges. They're arrogant. They practice this type of thing all the time and when if you had a conservative one doing it, you all would be raising total hell. BERMAN: Again again, Congressman, and this is a question. BURCHETT: This is ridiculous you would take the side of murderers. BERMAN: This isn't a question about the media. No one's taking his side here,congressman. I'm asking you about the Constitution. Is asking about the Constitution taking a side? All I'm asking you is about the Constitution what you think of it and what you would advise This White House and you're feeling about judicial rulings. And that seems to be upsetting you. I'm just trying to get your position on this and what you would advise the White House going forward. BURCHETT: It's not upset, what I guess what's obsessed me is that you all at CNN continuously take the side of the far left and that's why your ratings continue to plummet and I do not ever understand why y'all do that every time, I know you got to take the opposite side on everything, but you are wrong on this one. (Berman tried to answer, but Burchett continued talking about an already debunked story in Colorado) BURCHETT: Listen, this is a game that took over an apartment complex in Colorado. They murder people. They are criminals. They are criminals. They are not American citizens.



Quit taking their side at CNN. What is wrong with you all. You are so out of touch with what's, 85% of this country does not support what you are spewing out right now and this judge is completely overreaching. He's an activist. BERMAN: The only one spewing is the guy who's talking uninterrupted right now.

It's virtually impossible to have an honest conversation with House Republicans. They launch into unrelated topics, question your patriotism and try to hijack the conversation.

TV ratings have nothing to do with the US Constitution and the Judicial branch. A judge is there to make sure any administration is following the law.

That's too much to handle for the MAGA cult.