Coward Tim Burchett Is 'Too Afraid To Go Out At Night' In DC

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett claimed on CNN, he is too afraid to go out at night in his DC office because of rampant crime in the streets.

I thought Republicans were supposed to be manly men.

Lying and exaggerating are a prerequisite for all Republicans in Congress so they can appease and cover up for Donald Trump.

Fox News hosts join in when they claim NYC is a cesspool of crime.

CNN host John Berman put up a graph showing the most dangerous cities are in red states, and asked if Trump should send the National Guard into other cities, but Burchett just transitioned into talking about Trump's unconscionable takeover of the Washington, D.C., police force.

BRUCHETT: I like the mayor, she's a nice lady. I just think it's way past that. You don't want to go out on the streets at night in Washington, D.C. That's one of them. I come from a family of public educators. That's one of the reasons I live in my office at night. But the other reason is it's too dadgum dangerous, brother. It is dangerous. Everybody knows it. And the people are being victimized. BERMAN: Congressman, all I was asking, though, is, again, I was putting those cities up on the screen, Nashville and Memphis, both listed higher, and asking you if you'd like to see a move to use the guard there. And you said you wouldn't.

Trump is using the National Guard and the US military against its citizenry..This is against the U.S. Constitution and this country's norms since its inception.

Trump, like his hero Putin, wants to run the country like a fascist dictator, and Republicans in Congress are aiding in his attempts to do so.

Shame on you, Rep. Burchett.