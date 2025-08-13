DOGE Goons Granted Even More Access To Our Private Info

Nobody voted for this huge invasion of privacy.

Via The New York Times:

A federal appeals court on Tuesday allowed teams affiliated with the Department of Government Efficiency to gain access to potentially sensitive data on millions of Americans, overruling a lower court that had blocked that access in February. By a 2-1 vote, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit granted the access to data stored at the Treasury Department, the Education Department and the Office of Personnel Management, citing the Supreme Court’s decision in a similar case in June involving Social Security data. The decision cleared the way for teams put in place this year by Elon Musk to reclaim “high-level I.T. access” to government databases, Judge Julius N. Richardson wrote, over the objections of a number of labor unions who had sued, arguing the move violated federal privacy laws.

This latest privacy-destroying decision cited the Supreme Court’s recent ruling allowing the DOGE goons to snoop into everyone’s Social Security data, The Times noted.

The Musk snoopers include folks like Marko Elez. You may recall he’s a DOGE staffer who had previously tweeted, among other things, “I was racist before it was cool" and “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” Elez resigned in February but was soon rehired by the Trump administration. Trump's "best people," everybody!

And, of course, there’s “Big Balls,” the 19 year-old whose alleged carjacking served as a very conveniently-timed excuse for Donald Trump to steer attention away from his Epstein-files cover-up scandal and invade Washington, D.C. under the false pretense of rampant crime (it’s at a 30-year low). Edward “Big Balls” Coristine has already been allowed to pry into our private Social Security data.

Supposedly, these unqualified a-holes are looking for ways to make the government more efficient (even as Trump creates non-stop chaos). Who knows what else Big Balls and his band of Musk-ites will be doing with all that information none of us would ever willingly hand over to them?

One very disturbing possibility is that they will simply make any of Donald Trump’s financial or other records that might be connected to Jeffrey Epstein just go poof.