SCOTUS Just Handed DOGE Bros Access To All Our Soc Sec Data

Other than outright grift and corruption, it’s hard to think of a single reason why the six conservative justices of the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for inexperienced DOGE workers to snoop into every American’s private data.

Friday’s ruling means that Elon Musk’s guys will get all our Social Security numbers, medical records, and tax and banking information, according to NBC News.

MSNBC host Jen Psaki rightly called it “a huge freaking deal” because “Social Security numbers are the key to accessing just about every facet of life in America.”

First, there’s the matter of who will have access to the data. We all know Elon Musk’s DOGE operation was chaotic, unprofessional and horribly executed. Not surprisingly, the DOGE bros who now have access to our most sensitive data are just as disturbing.

Exhibit A: Marko Elez. You may recall that he’s a DOGE staffer who had previously tweeted, among other things, “I was racist before it was cool" and “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” Elez resigned in February but was soon rehired by the Trump administration. “In March, WIRED reported that he was one of the DOGE operatives working inside the Social Security Administration,” Psaki said.

Exhibit B: Luke Farritor. Psaki described him as “the 20-something DOGE staffer who was an intern at Elon Musk’s space company just two years ago - two years ago, everybody!” Now, he’ll presumably have access to our Social Security data, too.

Then there’s the most worrisome question of all: What will these DOGE bros do with all our private information? Given the Big Bromantic Breakup between Donald Trump and Musk this week, which side are the DOGE Bros on? And with Ketamine Musk on a rampage against Trump, who’s to say he won’t use our personal data as part of his unhinged vendetta? Or for some other evil purpose?

The SCOTUS ruling means that we will be living with the consequences of Musk’s time in the administration long after he’s gone, Psaki noted. "Which is why we need to keep focusing on it and talking about it.”