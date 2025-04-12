All Public Soc Sec Communication Now Via Musk’s Xitter Only

Now that Elon Musk’s DOGE Bros have gutted the Social Security Administration and made it harder for American seniors to get the retirement money they have earned, he’s getting a reward. From now on, SSA’s press releases and the “dear colleague” letters (used to communicate with advocacy groups and third-party organizations that help people access benefits) will be on Xitter, only.

Because I’m sure Grandmas and Grandpas all over America are big Xitter users – not!

WIRED has the scoop:

Recent [dear colleague] letters covered everything from the agency’s new identity verification procedures to updates on the accuracy of SSA death records (“less than one-third of 1 percent are erroneously reported deaths that need to be corrected,” the agency wrote, in contrast to what Elon Musk claims). The letters and press releases were also a crucial communications tool for SSA employees, who used them to stay up on agency news.

This doesn't seem like it will make anything more efficient. Well, except for Musk's online traffic.

More from WIRED:

Since SSA staff cannot sign up for social media on government computers without submitting a special security request, the change could have negative consequences on the ability for employees to do their jobs. It could also impact people receiving social security benefits who rely on the letters for information about access benefits. “Do they really expect senior citizens will join this platform?” asked one current employee. “Most managers aren’t even on it. How isn’t this a conflict of interest?” Another staffer added: “This will ensure that the public does not get the information they need to stay up-to-date.”

While Dips**t Musk pretends to care so much about fraud, waste and abuse, the staff cuts are a recipe to increase it, WIRED noted:

[SSA regional commissioner Linda] Kerr-Davis acknowledged that the restructuring could limit the agency’s ability to combat fraud, a major goal of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. “Won't losing subject matter experts lead directly to fraud, waste, and abuse?” she asked on the call, reading a question from an SSA staffer. “And yes, I mean, we do rely on [their] help … Things are going to break, and they're going to break fast.”

And speaking of Musk cashing in on his destruction of what belongs to all of us… In case you missed it, on Thursday, Oliver Willis reported that Musk’s SpaceX just got a nice $5.9 billion contract subsidized by taxpayers.

If this infuriates you as much as it does me, consider attending a #TeslaTakedown protest. You can find the one nearest you here.