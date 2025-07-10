DOGE Boys Now Quizzed Over Whether They Are Loyal To Trump Or Musk

Loyalty tests are a staple in the Trump administration, where employees must vow fealty to the president. Now that Musk and Donald have been publicly feuding, it's becoming more bizarre with each passing day. The bromance is over between the White House and Musk, with Elon's acolytes fighting to control DOGE, The Wall Street Journal reports.

After Musk left the government, a small band of Musk loyalists is fighting to preserve the legacy—and power—of the office that slashed government spending, as if that's a virtue. Good government works, but they've gone mad with power, slashing desperately needed programs that keep Americans safe.

The outlet reports that 'Current and former officials close to DOGE say that in closed meetings, staffers have been quizzed on questions of their loyalty: Trump or Musk?"

"The fight has pitted DOGE officials against some in the White House who are seeking to diminish DOGE’s role, and has triggered infighting and paranoia within the group’s diminished ranks," the Journal reports.

"Musk’s influence continues to be felt at DOGE largely through Steve Davis, who was his top lieutenant at DOGE before leaving the government in May, according to some of those people," the report states. "Despite no longer being a government employee, Davis continues to give directions to DOGE officials regularly and has privately told some of them that his departure was “fake news,” say people familiar with the conversations."

Gee, where have we heard claims of 'fake news' before? It sounds so familiar!

Things have certainly changed from when MAGA and the White House praised DOGE. Musk was their dipshit billionaire hero, and now he's starting a third party, which will likely splinter GOP support.

Musk continues to unleash mean tweets about Trump, but in this one case, he has a point: