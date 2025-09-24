Elon Musk’s Father Seems Quite The Pedophile

“The allegations against Errol Musk involve five of his children and step children,” The New York Times reported.
Elon Musk’s Father Seems Quite The Pedophile
Credit: AFP via Getty Images
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 24, 2025

Welp, now we have a glimpse at why Elon Musk is such a dipshit douchebag.

The New York Times did a deep dive into the allegations against Errol Musk. Warning: The report is nauseating and possibly triggering:

The earliest accusation was in 1993 when Errol Musk’s stepdaughter, then 4 years old, told relatives he had touched her at the family house. A decade later, the stepdaughter said she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear. Some family members have also accused Errol Musk of abusing two of his daughters and a stepson. And as recently as 2023, family members and a social worker attempted to intervene after his then 5-year-old son said his father had groped his buttocks.

Three separate police investigations were opened, according to police and court records, as well as family members. Two of the inquiries ended, while it’s unclear what happened in the third. Errol Musk, 79, has not been convicted of any crime.

The article goes on to report that when she was about 29, the stepdaughter became intimate with Errol Musk. According to the stepdaughter, she has one child with him. That child said Errol had groped his behind. It appears from the reporting that relatives contacted the police but that the case was dropped “because of insufficient evidence.”

Errol Musk told The Times he is “very close” with Elon. Although neither Elon nor his lawyer responded to The Times’ requests for comment, the record indicates nothing of the sort. In the authorized biography by Walter Isaacson, Musk said he doesn’t communicate with his father, The Times noted.

Rolling Stone reported that Elon Musk’s voice trembled and his eyes turned red when he spoke about his father: “Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done…. It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”

Yes, we can believe it.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon