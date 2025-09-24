Elon Musk’s Father Seems Quite The Pedophile

Welp, now we have a glimpse at why Elon Musk is such a dipshit douchebag.

The New York Times did a deep dive into the allegations against Errol Musk. Warning: The report is nauseating and possibly triggering:

The earliest accusation was in 1993 when Errol Musk’s stepdaughter, then 4 years old, told relatives he had touched her at the family house. A decade later, the stepdaughter said she caught him sniffing her dirty underwear. Some family members have also accused Errol Musk of abusing two of his daughters and a stepson. And as recently as 2023, family members and a social worker attempted to intervene after his then 5-year-old son said his father had groped his buttocks. Three separate police investigations were opened, according to police and court records, as well as family members. Two of the inquiries ended, while it’s unclear what happened in the third. Errol Musk, 79, has not been convicted of any crime.

The article goes on to report that when she was about 29, the stepdaughter became intimate with Errol Musk. According to the stepdaughter, she has one child with him. That child said Errol had groped his behind. It appears from the reporting that relatives contacted the police but that the case was dropped “because of insufficient evidence.”

Errol Musk told The Times he is “very close” with Elon. Although neither Elon nor his lawyer responded to The Times’ requests for comment, the record indicates nothing of the sort. In the authorized biography by Walter Isaacson, Musk said he doesn’t communicate with his father, The Times noted.

Rolling Stone reported that Elon Musk’s voice trembled and his eyes turned red when he spoke about his father: “Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done…. It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”

Yes, we can believe it.