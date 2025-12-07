Musk’s $14B Charitable Foundation Mostly Benefits Himself

Last year I wrote about the shocking stinginess of Musk’s then-$9.5 billion foundation. Now the Musk Foundation is worth $14 billion and it’s just as stingy and self-serving.

The New York Times did a deep dive into the foundation’s 2024 finances. Sure, the billionaire or trillionaire dips**t gave away $474 million in 2024, up from $237 million in 2023. “But more than three-quarters of that, $370 million, went to a nonprofit in Texas led by Mr. Musk’s top aide,” The Times found. “That nonprofit appears to provide a benefit to Mr. Musk’s business empire: It operates an elementary school in a rural area where many of his employees live, near a cluster of Mr. Musk’s companies.”

No word on whether the kids will be taught to deliver a Nazi salute to their white supremacist benefactor.

Not surprisingly, Musk has lied about his foundation, presumably in order to look more altruistic. In a recent podcast, he said, “I have a large foundation, but I don’t put my name on it,” The Times noted. But in reality, “Mr. Musk’s charitable foundation has been called the Musk Foundation since he founded it with his younger brother, Kimbal, in 2001."

Even Musk’s donations to the foundation benefit his own pockets. The 18 million Tesla shares he has given it “could have provided him with significant tax deductions,” The Times said. Ya think?

Despite all that, Musk skimps on the management of his foundation. Unlike other large foundations which hire professionals to guide their giving, “In 2024, the officers of the Tesla chief’s foundation were just three unpaid volunteers — himself, the head of his family office and another family-office aide who works on the foundation for just six minutes per week on average, tax filings show.”

Then there’s the fact that Musk’s foundation couldn’t even manage to give away the required 5 percent of its assets in 2021, 2022, and 2023, The Times found. The foundation got back into compliance with what looks like even more self-dealing. “At the start of 2024, the foundation had to give away $421 million left over from 2023. The Musk Foundation gave away that remainder in 2024, largely by shifting money to the other nonprofits in his orbit. But it still fell $393 million short of the minimum required giving for 2024 itself. This pattern can repeat indefinitely: Mr. Musk’s foundation now has until the end of 2025 to give away the donations it failed to give in 2024.”

Let’s not forget that despite reports of DOGE’s death, Musk’s DOGE Bros. remain burrowed into the IRS where they could no doubt help out a billionaire or trillionaire who runs afoul of the regulations.

Last month, Billie Eilish triggered Musk by calling him a “fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward” for not using just a small portion of his fortune to greatly help those in dire need.

She got that righter than we knew.