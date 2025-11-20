Billie Eilish Slams Elon Musk: ‘F—ing Pathetic P—- Bitch Coward’

Billie Eilish shared an Instagram post from the mychoicemyvoiceorg account blasting likely-trillionaire-to-be Elon Musk for using his money to promote his Nazi-loving politics when he could be doing so much good. According to the post, Musk could end world hunger, cure disease, save endangered species, rebuild Gaza, and end maternity deaths and still have billions left over.

Eilish added her own comment about Musk, writing that he’s a “fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward.”

Naturally the world’s richest man, also pathetically thin-skinned, clapped back. “She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed,” he sneered in a reply on Xitter.

This is not the first time Eilish has called out oligarchs. At the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, with Mark Zuckerberg and other very wealthy celebs in the crowd, she said during her acceptance speech, “We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than kind of ever, especially in our country. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,"

Eilish has put her own money where her mouth is. During the same event, it was announced that she would be donating $11.5 million to projects dedicated to food equity and efforts to combat the climate crisis.