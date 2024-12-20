GOP: F*ck Kids With Cancer. We Need Tax Breaks For The Wealthy

It's heartbreaking to think of a child with cancer. As part of their treatment, children with cancer often receive chemotherapy and radiation. In other words, it's pure hell. And then, if they are lucky enough to be 'cured,' there are consequences for chemo and radiation—so many after-effects. But if you're a "pro-life" Republican, fuck those kids.

Via the Rolling Stone:

Less than 48 hours before defaulting and triggering a shutdown, Congress is still scrambling to pass a stopgap funding resolution that will keep the U.S. government funded and functional through the next few months. After several starts and stops, Republicans were reduced to infighting on Wednesday after Elon Musk — Trump's "first buddy" and government "efficiency" adviser — rejected a proposed funding deal and called for a legislative freeze and government shutdown until Trump's inauguration in late January. As a result, the new stripped-down funding bill proposed on Thursday is literally throwing out the baby with the bathwater: It will exclude $190 million for the bipartisan "Give Kids a Chance" program for child cancer research. Sam Stein of The Bulwark points out that the new bill also excludes funding for research on premature labor, sickle cell disease treatment, early detection of breast and cervical cancer, the Rural Broadband Protection Act, an anti-deepfake porn bill, and more. "Fuck cancer. Especially pediatric cancer," Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) wrote on X. "These people want to punish these precious little kids to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest corporations in human history." President-elect Donald Trump endorsed the new funding bill on Thursday afternoon, writing on Truth Social: "Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal for the American People. The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes."

"A VERY important piece, VITAL to the America First Agenda, was added as well — The date of the very unnecessary Debt Ceiling will be pushed out two years, to January 30, 2027," Trump added. "All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote 'YES for this bill."

This morning, vice-president-elect Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social:

If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under "TRUMP." This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!

Bones breaking for no explainable reason. I'm speaking from experience, but I'm eleventy bazillion years old. Imagine being a kid with cancer. Children who survive cancer can develop osteoporosis later in life. No eating. Who needs food? The side effects from treatment often include difficulty with eating. Cancer is an incredibly long journey, one that children should never go through. And it doesn't end if they're considered NED, an acronym for 'No evidence of disease.' Every cancer patient wants to hear those words, but the journey doesn't end there. But fuck those kids. They can handle it, according to VP Trump and President Musk. After all, tax breaks are more important than the lives of children.

