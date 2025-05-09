Jack Posobiec Is Furious About The New Pope

Elite MAGA scum Jack Posobiec is furious that an American Cardinal has become the new Pope because he disagrees with much of Trump and JD Vance's odious xenophobia against migrants.

Posobiec, most known from his role in promoting QAnon conspiracy theories like PizzaGate, believes he should decide how a Pope should behave, especially when it comes to Lumpy.

POSIBIEC: What I'm seeing from his social media does not bode well for Trump supporters. Because we're seeing things here where he's attacking JD Vance and not years ago very recently. Promoting anti-Trump and anti-Bukele articles regarding the deportations of criminal illegals to the United States. He was attacking that less than three weeks ago We even see him posting anti Trump articles from when Trump first ran for office Not gonna mince words folks. I'm not gonna mince words. This is not the election that conservatives wanted. God save the church. So the question is are we going to get a moderate Pope or are we going to get someone who continues to be progressive. Continues to attack the idea of a country having its own border. Continues to wade into these political issues. There's a number of issues as well that we certainly hope go on. And we hope the new Pope stays if he's going to stay in line with Pope Francis. We certainly hope that he maintains an anti-war position. We hope that he maintains this position that he affirms only men can be priests. Nuns, of course are always available. The sisterhood is always open for women, but priests are uniquely situated for a male role is only for men. Same-sex relationships. This is something the Catholic Church has never accepted at all. Will we see the same teaching on? LGBTQ ideas and issues will we see the same teaching on? Gender issues all of these need to hold firm, but the main one that a lot of people are talking about. I'm very concerned about myself included, borders and immigration. Will this Pope continue to antagonize President Trump and JD Vance?

( I hope so.)

The choice of an American Pope it is clearly a reaction to President Trump and I honestly can't see this read in almost any other light. This is clearly a reaction.

(Everything is about Trump)

I'll call this a reaction because here's the question. Is this someone who wants to work with the American president? Being that he is from the United States. Being that he is someone who speaks English. Being that he is someone who grew up in the United States. Or Is this someone who antagonizes. Is this someone who will be antagonizing President Trump?

The Pope doesn't work with a US president. WTF?

Did Trump buy him off by sending the Vatican a gazillion dollars in Bitcoin? Did he threaten to arrest all Cardinals based in the US unless he agrees to defend Trump's illegal immigration and deportation practices?

Posobiec is a creep.

Always has been. Always will be.