Twit Fox News Host Loves 'Show Me Your Papers' Save Act

Fox News host Will Cain made it seem all the hoops women, the elderly, those disabled, and peopleof color would have to go through to be able to vote in America under the draconian Save America voter act was a simple task.

Right-wing propaganda quota filled. Cain gets his Trump-sponsored Gold Star for supporting the Jim Crow era racism.

Rep. Chip Roy did his best to hide the voter scam since poll taxes were eliminated.

ROY: Because a lot of people are asking questions, they're saying, well, that's going to prevent women who've got complications with name changes. Hold on. We actually allow a fail-safe that you go and you can sign an affidavit that says, this is my driver's license. My name is Sarah Jones on my driver's license. Here's my birth certificate, Sarah Smith. I certify under penalty of perjury that I'm the same person. And we allow that. And we allow states to make other mechanisms under their laws to make sure that they match it. We're just requiring a process. CAIN: So --that is all that would be required of a married woman, because that is a major talking point coming from Democrats and across the mainstream media, that you are disenfranchising some 69 million married women.

Republicans are doing everything they can to suppress voter registration, voting ability, mail-in ballots, and early voting to help them win elections by denying millions of people the ability to cast a ballot.

The Brennan Center reports, "Our research shows that more than 21 million Americans lack ready access to those documents. Roughly half of Americans don’t even have a passport. Millions lack access to a paper copy of their birth certificate. The SAVE Act would disenfranchise Americans of all ages and races, but younger voters and voters of color would suffer disproportionately. Likewise, millions of women whose married names aren’t on their birth certificates or passports would face extra steps just to make their voices heard."

Trump's despicable BIG LIE that orchestrated the insurrection at the US Capitol is being used as the touchstone for this outrageous attempt to destroy US elections.

Senate Democrats responded in a statement: