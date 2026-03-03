Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1956 Forbidden Planet first premiered for audiences in attendance of the Southeastern Science Fiction Convention held in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is widely regarded one of the most influential and historically important science-fiction films ever made.

Loosely inspired by The Tempest, it was among the first major studio sci-fi films to bring serious production values to space travel SF, and psychological complexity rather than as camp spectacle. Plus that theremin! It also strongly influenced later works, especially Star Trek. The starship crew structure, advanced technology, moral dilemmas about knowledge and power, and even the look of certain sets and props foreshadowed modern space opera. Additionally, Robby the Robot became a star in his/its own right. Forbidden Planet proved that science fiction could be bring more thoughtful, adult storytelling to the silver screen.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Yeah, They’re Going To Die. So?

Joe. My. God. : MTG: “Bitch” Loomer Is Celebrating US Deaths In Iran.

Blog For Iowa: Letters To Elected Officials.

Attention space nerds! India joins the most exclusive club in space: it has achieved its first docking between satellites in orbit and is already dreaming of having its own space station by 2035.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com