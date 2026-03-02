Marjorie Taylor Greene Smacks Laura Loomer Upside Her Warmongering Head

Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to the Bad App to tear into right-wing political activist Laura Loomer with a full-on takedown over her warmongering post.

Donald J. Trump's illegal decision to unleash joint U.S.-Israeli strikes is already bringing in a death toll. Three American military personnel lost their lives , and five others suffered serious injuries during operations involving Iran, according to a statement from US Central Command released Sunday. Several additional service members sustained minor injuries and have been cleared to return to active duty, the command added.

In response to the news, Loomer wrote, "American heroes. God bless them and their families," phrasing that reminded me of George W. Bush landing on that aircraft carrier with his "Mission Accomplished" banner. To MAGA, war is peace now. They've lined up like little ducklings to parrot the administration's unclear excuses for another senseless war.

"This bitch is celebrating the death of American military members and thanking their families for their blood sacrifice," Greene wrote about that whole entire bitch. "Loomer lost two Congressional races bc nobody respected her or valued her enough to elect her. But this is who Trump takes late night calls from and laps up her praise and worship."

"Loomer hated Charlie Kirk bc he spoke out against war with Iran the same way I do," she continued. "War with Iran is AMERICA LAST and we voted against it the same way voters voted against Laura Loomer twice! And now Americans are once again coming home in flag draped coffins from another stupid pointless foreign war for foreign regime change on behalf of Israel."

"And Laura Loomer demanded it and begged for it," she added. "Sign up for the military, Laura! Go to the front lines, Laura! Maybe then they’ll give you a gun. You don’t love Trump enough unless you go fight Iran." yourself."

She's not wrong about career loser Laura Loomer, who somehow has the president's ear, and that's why we're in the place we are in the United States. First, Trump launched a war on Democratic cities, and now he's branching out, and all of this, in my humble but always right opinion, is because he's scared of the public finding out what's in the Epstein Files.