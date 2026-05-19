DOJ Files Wrong Document In The Wrong Case In The Wrong State

Trump's Department of Justice has a long history of mishandling cases left and right. But some of their screw-ups are more notable than others.

Law & Crime recently reported on one of their bigger doozies.

Per the report, the DOJ is suing the State of New Hampshire over voting records because of The Big Lie. They filed a supporting document for their arguments when they realized that they had submitted the wrong document to the court. So Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon and her underlings filed a motion to withdraw the incorrect form and then immediately filed the correct form.

No biggie, right? Probably just a paper got put in the wrong stack or something simple like that. Well, not quite.

The misfiled paper was for another fraudulent voter fraud case. However, it wasn't in New Hampshire, where they filed it. The paper was meant for a case in Minnesota. Wrong case is one thing, but missing a state by 1,500 miles is quite another. I don't think any other administration could screw up that badly, even if they tried.

Don't you feel better knowing these twits are on the job? Only the best people, like hell!