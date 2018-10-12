Lou Dobbs And Guest Worry About 'Hard Left Cabal At The FBI'

The open question for everyone after watching this is simple: Why is Lou Dobbs on the air and what does anything he has to say have to do with "business?" They put the guy on and give him a starring role at Fox "Business" and he spends his days marinating in conspiracy theories and invective, like your weird uncle who makes you wish you'd gone anywhere else for Thanksgiving.

I bring you this fine Lou Dobbs specimen not because it has any basis in reality, but because it is an example of what you can expect to hear at Thanksgiving from relatives who stew in the juices of Lou Dobbs' fever dreams for just a little bit too long.

The topic of this discussion is the tension between Andrew McCabe and Rod Rosenstein, the topic of an article earlier this week. There is bad blood between them because McCabe is mad that Rosenstein wrote the letter that gave Trump cover to fire Comey and wouldn't recuse himself.

Without any foundation at all, Lou Dobbs offers the idea that "it was all predicated on the interest of Andrew McCabe to damage this president. "

Oh, okay. His guest, Harmeet Dhillon, leaned in.

"Clearly we have learned he is part a cabal of hard left people at the FBI," he said.

Can we all just take a moment to laugh out loud at that?

"And he was executing a plan and so Rosenstein came on the scene and you know, it's a very interesting scene and it's very interesting also that Rosenstein didn't recuse himself and McCabe didn't, so both of them ultimately stayed on and now we have the mess that we have in this whole Russia investigation paralyzing our government. "

BUT WAIT! You know there's more, because with Lou Dobbs, there's always more.

After that back and forth, Dobbs said, with a straight face, "And this government of ours, it is actually, still it appears to be in the hands of Barack Obama."

I don't know. That one seems to be a Trump fail either way. After two years it seems like he should be in charge of his own government rather than blaming the guy who has been out of office for two years.

↓ Story continues below ↓

But the idea that the FBI is far left and in the hands of Obama is laughable.