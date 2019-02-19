Lindsey Graham Is Selective About Which Liars To Believe

On Sunday's Face The Nation, Senator Lindsey Graham said he wants to hold a hearing after remarks made by Andrew McCabe, the former acting FBI Director who claimed Rod Rosenstein was so worried about Trump's capacity to do the job he wanted to invoke the 25th amendment.

This is a 180-degree turnaround from the 2016 Republican primaries, when Graham told CNN that Trump was a jackass after he attacked John McCain's service.

Fast-forward to the present and Sen. Graham has been acting like Trump's Minister of Justice since he now took leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He's out there sending the message to Trump that disparaging his own part of the government and the entire Congress to call for a phony national emergency to steal funds that were not earmarked by the legislature to build his monstrosity of a vanity wall is perfectly legal and normal. It is not.

McCabe and Rosenstein were right to be wary of Trump's mental capacity as well, and within reason to wonder if he was acting on behalf of a hostile foreign government instead of his own.

Trump created a nightmare scenario within the bureau and the DOJ by constantly and publicly attacking his own Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the entire Russia investigation.

What would anyone think?

McCabe paints Rosenstein as being very worried about Trump, but what has Republicans' panties in a bunch is that he wondered if he could wear a wire during interactions with the president. Later on, he brought up using the 25th Amendment.

In reality, nothing happened. Just like "thoughts and prayers," discussing possible scenarios are not illegal, traitorous or instigating a coup. Nothing was done.

Republicans want to make any concern or negativity by our investigative services against Trump a crime. It's insane.

Whenever one of his allies is indicted repeatedly for lying to the FBI or SDNY it's considered to be a "process crime" and not relevant to any investigations, in their many, many opinions. Maybe Rod Rosenstein had "process thoughts?"

Trump's narcissism would spark these concerns in any functional law enforcement agency.

In his 60 Minutes interview, Republicans omit the reasons what McCabe considered the things Graham is quacking about.

Trump threw the entire FBI into a tizzy by unceremoniously firing James Comey because he wasn't "loyal enough" to drop the investigation of General Michael Flynn.

James Comey was a loyal enough Republican when he destroyed Hillary Clinton's chances of winning the White House after he sandbagged her entire campaign and the American voters that crushed Trump's popular vote by close to 3 million votes by announcing days before the election that she was being investigated over her emails, causing an incredible media blitz days before the election.

We've all watched Trump operate since he took office and he has been just as crazed and off-the-wall with the truth and reality like nobody before him. He will say and do anything to make himself never wrong. He's so smitten with murderous dictators he believes the likes of Putin and Erdogan over his own people and nothing can change his mind.

Can you imagine having to deal with his ego privately?

As an aside, if you ask Republicans, Americans are not supposed to believe a word Michael Cohen says negatively about Trump even though he worked as his fixer for over a decade because he admitted to lying.

But Andrew McCabe, who was allegedly fired for lying to an FBI inquiry is so believable they're going to open an inquiry and Senate investigation because of what he said on 60 Minutes.

There are lies being told by Trump and his minions, which aren't lies and then there are lies told by everybody else.

Only Trump supporters and operatives can tell the difference between the liars we should believe and those we shouldn't.