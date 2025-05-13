Duffy Lied, People Died

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy denied that they had fired any air traffic controllers, but then said that they did and proceeded to toss up a big old word salad:

In the safety mission of the FAA, like air traffic controllers, no one was cut. We actually have staffed up, we've hired more air traffic controllers during this time. There were probationary workers that were let go, those are employees who were there less than a year, and again, we excluded the safety positions, most of them have come back. So again, to say, the FAA has 46,000 employees, and if you lost 350, is this affecting our safety mission? There's a lot of things the FAA does, but for us, safety is key, so no, we've retained all those safety positions.

Duffy then xitted out the video and blamed the "Fake News" for "peddling lies" about the air traffic controllers being fired:

Duffy must have been referring to Sean Duffy, former reality TV star and former surreal Fox pundit who admitted to firing 400 people from an already depleted workforce. And lest we forget, they also found staffing irregularities with the air traffic controllers on the day that 70 people lost their lives when an army helicopter crashed into an airliner jet.

Once again, it doesn't matter how many times you repeat a lie, it's still a lie. Instead of trying to shift blame on to people no longer in office, it's time for Duffy to start owning up to his own screw ups and correct them immediately or get the hell out of the way for someone who can fix things - someone like Pete Buttigieg.